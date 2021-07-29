Activists in Yucatán call for the use of Cannabis to be decriminalized

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 29, 2021).- Activists in favor of the decriminalization of marijuana met this Wednesday, July 28th, at the doors of the Ministry of Health in Mérida, Yucatán, where they called for the decriminalization of the recreational use of cannabis.

They assured that despite the ruling of the Mexico Supreme Court of Justice issued last month, there is still discrimination by local authorities, who persecute and detain cannabis users, as they continue to treat them as criminals.

The activists also requested that the penalization of the use of the plant be withdrawn from the penal code so that there are no longer penalties for people who are commercializing or consuming cannabis.

On the other hand, they mentioned that the federal government has not made public the information required to obtain licenses for the production, commercialization, and recreational use of the plant, since it had been mentioned that licenses will be issued for different types of use of the plant.

They also pointed out that they are seeking respect for consumers as is the case with tobacco consumers, who have spaces where they can exercise their right to consume like any regular smoker.

Source: Yucatan Ahora

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







