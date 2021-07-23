Diver dies in Huhí cenote, Yucatán

Huhí, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021).- A diver drowned on the afternoon of Thursday, July 22nd, in the Xkatnuup cenote, located in the Tixcacal Quintero de Huhí community, to which he went along with other amateur and certified divers to practice scuba diving.

He had already finished his practices when he accidentally dropped his lamp into the water and went into the water again to retrieve it, but he did not come out.

The deceased was identified as J.M.O.J., 57 years old and a resident of Ciudad Caucel.

When they saw that he did not come out, his companions also jumped into the water and managed to locate the body, which they rescued.

After removing the body from the water, they notified the authorities and municipal police from Huhí arrived at the scene.

Later, agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) arrived on site too.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

Aware of the tragedy, Maya community members of Huhí mentioned that the divers had to “ask permission to enter” the cenote, since it is not a “simple spa”, but rather it is a sacred place that must be respected and cared for.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







