Diver dies in Huhí cenote, Yucatán

Huhí, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021).- A diver drowned on the afternoon of Thursday, July 22nd, in the Xkatnuup cenote, located in the Tixcacal Quintero de Huhí community, to which he went along with other amateur and certified divers to practice scuba diving.
He had already finished his practices when he accidentally dropped his lamp into the water and went into the water again to retrieve it, but he did not come out.
The deceased was identified as J.M.O.J., 57 years old and a resident of Ciudad Caucel.
When they saw that he did not come out, his companions also jumped into the water and managed to locate the body, which they rescued.
After removing the body from the water, they notified the authorities and municipal police from Huhí arrived at the scene.
Later, agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) arrived on site too.
Aware of the tragedy, Maya community members of Huhí mentioned that the divers had to “ask permission to enter” the cenote, since it is not a “simple spa”, but rather it is a sacred place that must be respected and cared for.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Downtown Mérida residents complain about an irregular recycling business
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021) .-.
-
Governor-elect of Campeche Layda Sansores meets with Mauricio Vila
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021) .-.
-
The Bazart (art alley) returns to the Santiago neighborhood in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021).- After.
-
Strange “Crop Circles” appear near Puebla’s ‘Megasocavón’ sinkhole (Video)
Puebla, Pue., (July 23, 2021).- Near.
-
Announcement of extended opening hours for restaurants in Yucatán
MÉRIDA, MX.- The demands made by.
-
Activists request regulation of the sale of pest-control substances in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán.- Animal advocates said they.
-
Very hot and crisp rain for this Friday in Yucatán
Temperatures will reach 38 degrees Celsius.
-
INE fines Nuevo León governor-elect’s party for role of influencer wife
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s electoral.
-
Mexico registers 16,244 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in one day
Mexico posts 16,244 more COVID-19 cases;.
-
American who spent USD 30 million on 3-mile border wall, wants to sell it now
A man who spent $30 million.
Leave a Comment