The Bazart (art alley) returns to the Santiago neighborhood in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021).- After being suspended last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the “Bazart” returns to the Art Alley this Friday, July 23, starting at five in the afternoon.
This event seeks to promote the creations of local artists in their different manifestations such as literature, music, painting, sculpture, gastronomy, among others.
“El Callejón del Arte is located in the Santiago neighborhood and during the event, we will observe all safety and hygiene measures to avoid coronavirus infections,” reported René Cauich Chi, one of the event organizers.
“It is a family event and we invite all people to attend this July 23 at 5 in the afternoon on Calle 55th between 70 and 68, in the historic neighborhood of Santiago, in downtown Merida” René Cauich Chi said.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
