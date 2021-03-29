Young man dies crushed under a metal structure in Mérida park

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 29, 2021).- Tragic death was found by a 16-year-old young man who was exercising in a park in the Juan Pablo II neighborhood when he was crushed by a metal goal.

The unfortunate incident occurred after 10:30 this Sunday in the park on Calle 13 and 20.

According to witnesses to the events, the boy hung himself from the smithy goal in order to do some kind of exercise, but shortly afterward it collapsed.

Unfortunately the metal structure crushed the throat of the young man who died practically instantly on the spot.

Residents of the area reported what happened to the authorities, who could only confirm the death of the minor and cordon off the area pending the proceedings of the State Attorney General’s Office and the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) that would be in charge of lifting the body that was identified by the victim’s family.

This would be the second tragic death that has been recorded in parks in the Yucatecan capital in the current municipal administration so far, because in June 2019 another young man lost his life, on that occasion by electrocution in a park in the Colonia Maya neighborhood, in the northeast of the city.

