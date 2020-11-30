What to Expect When Visiting Mexico During COVID Times

Yes, Mexico is open for tourists. If you’re going to head south in the next few months, here’s what you’ll find
t was an experience few could claim to have had over the past decade as tourism to Mexico skyrocketed—the spectacular ruins of Palenque in Chiapas nearly to ourselves.
As November turns into December, though, many Americans are looking south, and attractions like Palenque won’t remain ghostly for long. According to numbers provided by the Mexican government, tens of thousands more people are flying in from the U.S. every month.
The borders have been open to U.S. tourism for months now, mainly out of necessity as the bizarrely austerity-conservative government of leftist president Andrés Manuel López Obrador meant that no bailout was coming for the tourism sector, a big part of the Mexican economy. While we’ve covered before what you should think about before you decide to come or not while the pandemic is ongoing, it’s also helpful to know what you’ll see on the ground.
