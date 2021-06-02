Yucatecan food glossary

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 02, 2021).- Yucatecan food is one of the most representative cuisines of Mexico. Its flavors are a mixture that range from the beauty of a purple onion with habanero to the acidity of the cochinita pibil.

We made a small list of Yucatecan snacks so you can become an expert on the subject:

Champola

It is a soft drink made with soursop (guanabana) or other fruits and milk. The books tell that years ago, when a Yucatecan entered a ‘sorbeteria’ in Mérida, like “El Colón” and “asked for a champola”, the waiter (who already knew what it was) only asked “with what sorbet”. The client chose between vanilla or any other flavor, but the one that became more popular was soursop.

Try it at:

La Bomba Yucateca Circunvalación Ring 116, Atlántida

5336 0515

Mexico City CDMX

Salbute

This name comes from the Maya words zaal which means light, and but, filling. It consists of a kind of chalupa made of corn that in many of them is commonly covered with vegetables such as tomato and onion as well as shredded turkey. They are similar to panuchos except that they do not have beans in the dough. You can find them made of chicken, suckling pig, turkey, and pork.

Try them at:

Coox Hanal

Isabel La Católica 83 – 2nd floor, Centro

5709 3613 Mexico City CDMX

Panucho

They are corn tortillas stuffed with beans that are fried and covered with a good portion of shredded turkey, cochinita pibil or relleno negro, purple onion and (depending on the place) avocado. It is worth accompanying it with a habanero chili sauce to mix with the beans and the axiote of the cochinita.

Try it at:

Cobá

New York 154, Naples

6388 0972 Mexico City CDMX

Papadzules

Rolled corn tortilla covered in a sauce made from pumpkin seeds and epazote broth. In the Yucatan peninsula it is customary to prepare them with a chiltomate sauce and (instead of cheese) boiled egg in small pieces.

Eat them at:

Las Polas

Av. Colonia Del Valle 505, Del Valle

5687 2545 Mexico City CDMX

Relleno Negro

This traditional Yucatan dish is also known as chilmole. It is prepared with shredded turkey meat, the relleno negro shredded in a little broth, the but (ball of ground meat, with chopped boiled egg and marinated with the relleno negro) in slices and garnished with a hard-boiled egg.

Try it at:

Cochinita Country

Ángel Urraza 1503, Letrán Valle

5605 4432 Mexico City CDMX

Poc-Chuc

It is a dish made with pork, which is marinated in sour orange and cooked on the grill, served with red onion, chiltomate (tomatoe red sauce), avocado and beans. This meat roasted over charcoal embers is very common in Yucatan.

Fonda 99.99

Moras 347, Del Valle

5559 8762 Mexico City CDMX

Codzitos

It is a corn tortilla wrapped and fried. The word comes from the Mayan kodz, which means to roll that is fried until it becomes charred. They cover it with fried chiltomate and sprinkle it with cheese ball powder.

Humbertos

Patricio Saenz 1440, Del Valle

5559 8760

Xtabentún

From the jungle to the pyramids there is a legend about Xtabentún, the most famous drink in the Yucatan Peninsula. Its name has Maya origin and means “tangled vines that grow on stones.” Its flavor is sweet with a touch of honey, it is very similar to anise.

