U.S. and Mexico discuss immigration, COVID-19 vaccine, and equality issues

SAN JOSE (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in a meeting reiterated their interest in Central American development to achieve “orderly, safe and regular migration,” Mexico’s government said on Wednesday.
The two officials, who met in San Jose, Costa Rica, also discussed advancing more fair and equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the region, the government statement said.
The US State Department released Blinken’s agenda: strengthening democracy in Central America and addressing the root causes of migration.
“It is imperative that we work together to promote democracy and good governance, respect for human rights, security, prosperity, and good environmental stewardship. We must reduce inequality, human rights violations and abuses, and gender-based violence. Governance and democratic institutions are vital to achieving a safer and more prosperous Central America, ”stated Blinken.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
6 executed during the last weekend of May in southern Quintana Roo
QUINTANA ROO, (June 02, 2021).- A.
-
Mexican ’emotional coach’ Ricardo Ponce is denounced for sexual abuse (VIDEO)
QUINTANA ROO, (June 02, 2021).- Youtuber.
-
Belize opens its land borders to tourists only
QUINTANA ROO, (June 02, 2021).- With.
-
Suicides increase 20% in Yucatan, 23 cases were registered during May
Mèrida, Yucatan, (June 02, 2021) .-.
-
Election day in Yucatan will be carried out peacefully and under strict sanitary measures
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 02, 2021).- To.
-
Obama: Trump benefited from my economic policies and Biden is “finishing the job” of my admin
Barack Obama said in an interview.
-
Yucatan is recovering as unemployment rates start descending
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 2, 2021).- The.
-
Amber alert activated in Mérida for a missing 15-year-old girl
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 2, 2021).- If.
-
Dry law in Yucatan this weekend due to June 6 election
As it is regulated, the Dry.
-
Four arrested in Progreso for causing disturbances in the streets
Four people arrested with knives and.
Leave a Comment