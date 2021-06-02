U.S. and Mexico discuss immigration, COVID-19 vaccine, and equality issues

SAN JOSE (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in a meeting reiterated their interest in Central American development to achieve “orderly, safe and regular migration,” Mexico’s government said on Wednesday.

The two officials, who met in San Jose, Costa Rica, also discussed advancing more fair and equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the region, the government statement said.

The US State Department released Blinken’s agenda: strengthening democracy in Central America and addressing the root causes of migration.

“It is imperative that we work together to promote democracy and good governance, respect for human rights, security, prosperity, and good environmental stewardship. We must reduce inequality, human rights violations and abuses, and gender-based violence. Governance and democratic institutions are vital to achieving a safer and more prosperous Central America, ”stated Blinken.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments