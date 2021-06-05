Senior citizen dies inside his car in Chablekal, Yucatán

YUCATAN, (June 05, 2021).- A 64-year-old male from Chablekal died inside a car outside the Temozón Norte comunity. The man began to feel bad and went to the police station to ask for help, it is known that the vehicle, a Chevrolet Spark, black, with Yucatan license plates YYN-617-C, is registered on a digital platform.

Ambulance Y-32 of the Secretary of Public Security arrived on the scene, where the paramedics tried to revive him but he did not resist and he died inside the car.

The area was cordoned off by the crew of the 2002 and 6686 patrols of the SSP, the uniformed men requested the presence of the representatives of the municipal and state authorities.

They were waiting for the Personnel of the State Attorney General’s Office to determine if it was a pathological death to disperse the autopsy.

