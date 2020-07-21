Trump suggests he might not accept election results if he loses

During an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, President Trump said he is “not a good loser,” and would not commit to accepting the results of November’s presidential election.

Recent polls show former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, with a double-digit lead over Trump, but Trump said he can’t lose to him because “the country, in the end, they’re not going to have a man who — who’s shot. He’s shot, he’s mentally shot.” Wallace followed-up by asking Trump how he will react if he is not re-elected in November, and Trump admitted, “I’m not a good loser. I don’t like to lose. I don’t lose too often. I don’t like to lose.”

Because of safety concerns over in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic, some states are preparing to expand mail-in voting, and Trump made the baseless claim that this “is going to rig the election.” Wallace asked Trump if this means he won’t accept the election results, and Trump responded, “No. I have to see.” When pressed, he added, “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”

Source: Fox News







Comments

comments