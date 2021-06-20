20 families accept compensation for Metro L12 accident

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 05, 2021).- After the tragic event that left 26 dead, 20 families have accepted the compensation of 650 thousand pesos delivered by the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC), after the collapse of Line 12 at the Olivos station on May 3, reported Armando Ocampo, Executive Commissioner of Attention to Victims.

He indicated that the delivery of resources to the injured is in process and added that currently, seven are still in the hospital, of which two are serious, two are delicate and three are stable; in addition, psychologists and social workers have treated 916 people.

