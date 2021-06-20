20 families accept compensation for Metro L12 accident

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 05, 2021).- After the tragic event that left 26 dead, 20 families have accepted the compensation of 650 thousand pesos delivered by the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC), after the collapse of Line 12 at the Olivos station on May 3, reported Armando Ocampo, Executive Commissioner of Attention to Victims.
He indicated that the delivery of resources to the injured is in process and added that currently, seven are still in the hospital, of which two are serious, two are delicate and three are stable; in addition, psychologists and social workers have treated 916 people.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mining workers trapped by mine collapse in Coahuila, México
COAHUILA, (June 05, 2021).- Seven miners.
-
Man arrested by Municipal Police in Flamboyanes, Progreso for beating up a woman
Progreso, Yucatán, (June 05, 2021).- For.
-
Senior citizen dies inside his car in Chablekal, Yucatán
YUCATAN, (June 05, 2021).- A 64-year-old.
-
Dry Law in Yucatan will be three days long: June 5, 6 and 7
Mérida, Yuc., (June 5, 2021).- On.
-
Bus runs over motorcyclist in downtown Mérida
Mérida, Yuc., (June 5, 2021).- This.
-
Mexico’s midterms raise question of López Obrador’s legacy (Opinion)
by MARK STEVENSON and MARIA VERZA, Associated.
-
After looting of turtle nests in Yucatan, environmental authorities reinforce security
YUCATAN, (June 04, 2021).- Before the.
-
Clear recovery of travelers by land in Yucatan
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 04, 2021).- The.
-
June 4 is International Donut Day!
Friday, June 4 is National Donut Day,.
-
100 kilometers of bike path planned for Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, QRoo, (June 04,.
Leave a Comment