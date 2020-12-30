Cuban migrants protest at Mexico border, seeking entry to U.S.

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) – Dozens of Cubans protested at the U.S. border in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on Tuesday night, demanding they be allowed to cross and claim asylum in the United States.
U.S. authorities, including police in anti-riot gear, closed off the bridge that leads into El Paso, Texas, with a concrete barrier topped with barbed wire.
A recording blared from a loudspeaker warning that any person who crossed could be arrested.
Late into the evening, some 200 migrants who had walked right up to the barrier stayed put.
Jonathan Castro, 25, said he has spent one year and eight months in Mexico after attempting to request asylum in the United States, and is prepared to protest at the bridge throughout the night.
Like many other Cubans, he was sent back across the border under the “Remain in Mexico” program – a key piece of U.S. President Donald Trump’s hardline policy to curb migration by making asylum seekers wait out their proceedings in Mexico.
“We’re fed up waiting,” he said, adding that the group had formed at the border after word circulated that U.S. authorities were prepared to let them cross.
Cuban migrant Rauvel Tejeda, who has spent nearly as long in Mexico under the same circumstances, said he was tired of poor treatment by Mexican police, and wanted “a little bit of help” from both Mexico and the United States.
Source: Reuters
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Vladimir Putin targets U.S. social media, secret agent leaks, and protests with new laws
MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin.
-
New strain Covid-19 has not been detected in Mexico: López-Gatell
Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion.
-
Yucatecan teachers promote the Maya language as a cultural heritage of Mexico
Raise the sense of belonging and.
-
Drug dealer with more than 100 doses of drugs caught in Playa del Carmen
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO.- In the.
-
Activists protest outside the Merida Animal Control Center
Mérida, Yucatán (December 30, 2020).- The.
-
Mexican state of Guanajuato breaks record in police killings
For the third consecutive year, Guanajuato.
-
Is Mexico set to become the world’s largest legal cannabis market? (WSJ)
MEXICO CITY—According to the WSJ, Mexico.
-
The state of Tamaulipas prepares lawsuit against CFE
The complaint will be filed in.
-
Chinese CanSino will submit vaccine trial results to Mexico next week
China’s CanSino Biologics Inc will submit.
-
Casa Manzanero: where the “Maestro” sang for the last time
Casa Manzanero in Mérida, was the.
Leave a Comment