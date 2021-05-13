Yucatan has new tourist options to attract more visitors and generate more employment

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 13, 2021).- Yucatán counts from this day on with new options for tourists with the Chichikán and Xuux Peek ecotourism parks in the Valladolid municipality, which were inaugurated by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and which represent the opportunity to attract a greater number of visitors and the generation of sources of employment in the east of the state.

On a working tour of this city, Vila Dosal also cut the inaugural ribbon of the Country Hotel & Suites in the Valladolid Historic Center, a project that together with the new tourist parks mean important economic development opportunities for the interior of the state as a product of the attraction of investments.

Photo: (Yucatàn ahora)

Accompanied by the owners of the Chichikán Tourist Eco-Park, Francisco Antonio Alor Peniche, Alan González Muñoz, Paola Rubí Alor Peniche and Carmen Rubí Peniche Cárdenas, the Governor toured the new attraction that offers a totally different experience in the Maya jungle of Yucatán.

After the ribbon cutting and the unveiling of the plaque in the Maya Arch, Vila Dosal visited this site, whose journey begins with a Maya ritual to purify the place through the fire dance.

Photo: (Yucatàn ahora)

In this context, the businessman and owner of the Chichikán Tourist Eco-Park, Francisco Antonio Alor Peniche, thanked the Governor for his visit as it is a sign of the impulse that the state goverment has exercised in tourism projects like this one, which position Valladolid in the eyes of Mexico.

“Today this project is a reality through an investment of 36 million pesos that generated a total of 200 jobs between direct and indirect and I am sure that, if we continue working hand in hand, the Government and businessmen, we will be able to support many people from our community and continue to create more jobs”, said the investor.

Photo: (Yucatàn ahora)

The visitor’s experience in this place includes passing through tap painting stations, the representation of the Maya house, an orchard, the elaboration of tortillas and chocolate by hand, a Maya woman explaining in detail the process to weave a hammock, and later a ceremony dedicated to the goddess Ixchel.

Continuing along the white path that guides each of these settings that make up this tourist attraction, you can taste some honey pearls produced in the region and enhance a toast with X’tabentún around the Balché tree and you can also observe the elaboration chewing gum in an artisanal way.

Photo: (Yucatàn ahora)

Further on, there is a demonstration of Pok Ta ‘Pok, a Maya ball game, as the ancestors used to do, and then arrive at the Maya Theater, where Maya dancers dance to the rhythm of the drums and the sound of the snail.

The tour concludes in the Chichikán cenote, open type and 24 meters deep, with an island inside, internal walls of limestone and porous, natural water filtration system, a staircase of 90 steps and with an estimated age more than 8 thousand years old.

Photo: (Yucatàn ahora)

Addressing his message, Vila Dosal indicated that, in order to end poverty, jobs must be generated by the business sector and the Government is responsible for creating the conditions so that these can be met.

“Tourism is one of the great opportunities we have to promote employment in the interior of the state, so we have made the promotion of the state as a pole of attraction of investment, a priority in this Government, which is demonstrated with good news such as that Yucatán will host the most important tourist event in all of Latin America, which is the Tianguis Turístico in the second half of this year, which will give us a great opportunity to show all the great attractions it has and the new products that today we are presenting ”, asserted the Governor.

In this sense, Vila Dosal pointed out that all these attractions that are being generated and that are producing jobs for the people of the eastern part of the state, are what we have to go out to promote among all, for which he called on the private sector to continue this effort set.

“Everyone is pulling in the same direction, which is development, which is harmony, which is the peace that reigns in Yucatan, but, above all, that together we can help reduce poverty by creating the jobs that Yucatecans need” , assured the Governor.

Photo: (Yucatàn ahora)

Vila Dosal recalled that last year, Yucatan faced the worst pandemic that has occurred in the last 100 years, in addition to the passage of 3 tropical storms and 2 hurricanes, which caused the loss of 25,000 jobs, but that more than 11,000 jobs have been recovered in little more 9 months.

Finally, the Governor pointed out that the state has established itself as an attraction for private initiative due to its favorable indexes in terms of security in which Yucatán is the safest state in the entire country, and in addition, it was reduced by 50 % in crimes, likewise, the British consulting firm Deloit considers that in Yucatan there is the best environment to do business in all of Mexico, the Mexican Institute of Competitiveness, positions Yucatan as one of the best places to invest in all of Mexico and, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit of the federal Government, points to Yucatán as the state that is the best accountable and that is best evaluating its public policies and best exercises public spending.

Moments before, Vila Dosal visited the Xuux Peek by Technohotel Eco-tourist park, where they made the inaugural ribbon cutting together with the owner, Jorge Flores González, who from the Ancient Cenote, took the opportunity to thank the Governor for postioning tourism as an essential part in the economic reactivation and with it, recovering in order to continue growing and generating jobs.

After unveiling the commemorative plaque, Vila Dosal enjoyed the spectacle that nature offers in this place that has 6 complete rooms and 6 Glampling containers, which is a new trend in outdoor accommodation, and visited the Cenote Caverna that houses Xuux Peek.

Photo: (Yucatàn ahora)

Finally, the Governor led the inauguration ceremony of the Country Hotel & Suites, a tourist accommodation center with 50 suite-type rooms, a breakfast restaurant, a swimming pool, a multipurpose room, a roof bar and parking, which through an investment of 40 million pesos generated 45 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to the economic recovery of the state.

As part of its activities, together with the founder and director of Grupo XCARET, Miguel Quintana Pali, Vila Dosal visited Xibalbá Park, a new theme park that Grupo Xcaret will open in Yucatán and its main attraction is a circuit of eight cenotes. In addition, it has 3 boutique hotels with 30 rooms each.

