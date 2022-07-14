Gastronomic Marathon brings 365 Yucatecan flavors to Tijuana

After the peninsula-to-peninsula twinning between Yucatan and Baja California was signed in 2019, a new edition of the Gastronomic Marathon comes to Tijuana.
(SEFOTUR).- The head of Sefotur, Michelle Fridman, accompanied by the Secretary of Tourism of Baja California, José de Jesús Quiñones, highlighted that Yucatán will have the opportunity to promote all it has to offer in terms of gastronomy in the Baja California Peninsula.
The tourism secretaries of each state pointed out that, although the two peninsulas are thousands of miles apart, there are not many differences between Mérida and Tijuana, in fact, there are a lot of similarities, and synergy can occur in a natural way.
“With those contrasts that make us so different, but so complementary, at the same time: we both have beaches, although they are very different; we both have biodiversity; here, they have whales and, in Yucatan, we have flamingos and many species of birds; we both have craft beers and exquisite cuisine, but very different too, ”Friedman stated.
In the presentation of the Gastronomic Marathon, both Tourism Secretaries spoke about the offer that each of the states has to offer, and in this sense, the 365 flavors of the Yucatan campaign was officially presented in Tijuana, Baja California.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
First Mexican Festival of Snakes arrives in Merida
The First Mexican Festival of Snakes.
-
Mark Fleischman, the former owner of the infamous Studio 54 dies at 82 by assisted suicide
Mark Fleischman, a nightclub impresario who.
-
Craft Fair ‘U puksi’ik’al Yucatán’ at the Santa Ana Park on July 15th, 16th, and 17th
The Craft Fair ‘U puksi’ik’al Yucatán’.
-
first full-color pic of the universe taken by James Webb Space Telescope
The first image from NASA’s James Webb.
-
Universal Nature Festival 2022: harmonizing the people of Playa del Carmen
The Universal Nature Festival 2022 allowed.
-
Sea lions chase away beachgoers in Southern California (Watch Video)
A video showing sea lions chasing.
-
By 2023, India will surpass China as the world’s most populous country
The year 2023 is when India.
-
You can´t miss the Tlaqueparte Expo at Merida’s Siglo XXI
The third edition of the international.
-
Meet “Lady Dunosusa” the Yucatecan shoplifter that has gone viral on social networks
A woman was nicknamed on social.
-
Breeding waters getting too hot for humpback whales due to global warming
The warm, shallow waters near Hawaii.
Leave a Comment