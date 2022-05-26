Photographic essay: Colombia elections, a reality not too far away from Mexico’s

Colombia will host Presidential elections this Sunday 29th May, for the first time since the mass national protests of 2021, and the global pandemic.
As election day approaches, social and political graffiti is appearing across the capital, Bogota.
‘Fico’ is the nickname for the right of center Presidential candidate, Federico ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez.
In Bogota, photos for Times Media Mexico by Theo Perl.
Times Media Mexico
