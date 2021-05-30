Permits granted for real estate development in southern Playa del Carmen

The project called Punta Paraíso, is starting with an investment of 75 million pesos

Playa del Carmen, QRoo, (May 29, 2021).- A private individual initiated the management of permits to change the land use of a property in the Paamul area, south of Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, one of the points where there are still no major real estate developments.

This is the project called Punta Paraíso, promoted by Desarrollos Inmobiliarios Paamul, which intends an investment of 75 million pesos to take advantage of 6.9 hectares where they seek to build this new development.

According to the Ecological Gazette of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), on May 13, the aforementioned promoter, a public limited company with variable capital, filed an Environmental Impact Statement (MIA) before the aforementioned agency; the management of permits.

The property in question is called “Conchita Paamul”, it is located on the Cancun-Tulum highway, kilometer 85, about 10 kilometers from the Hard Rock Riviera Maya hotel, as a reference provided by the MIA.

“The objective of the project, as a Master Plan, is to determine the land uses to efficiently schedule the development of the property. For this, the construction of infrastructure that provides support and viability to the proposed situation is also considered, which implies providing the necessary equipment that, eventually, allows its commercialization ” (sic), says the MIA regarding the possible master plan in case the environmental authority authorizes the project.

This area is located south of Xcaret and north of the Hard Rock Hotel and Puerto Aventuras.

Although it does not disclose the number of jobs it will generate, the developer assures that they will be both in the construction phase and in the operation phase, the foregoing will be part of its sustainable development objectives.

Source: Sipse

