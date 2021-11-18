Yucatan and Jalisco sign tourism promotion agreement

These two states will promote joint actions that will allow the consolidation of both states as World-Class tourist destinations.

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 18, 2021).- Yucatán and Jalisco establish cooperation ties for the exchange of tourism promotion, by the signing of their respective governors, Mauricio Vila Dosal and Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, of a collaboration agreement to promote joint actions that allow the consolidation of both entities as destinations.

Within the framework of the inauguration of the Tianguis Turístico 2021, Vila Dosal and Alfaro Ramírez established to work together to extend the projection of the culture and the attractions of their territories; later, they toured the Yucatán Pavilion, which this year has the motto “Yucatán is color”.

The signed document establishes cooperation actions to promote content creation trips; the mutual presence of the states on their corresponding official websites, as allies with online links, and the exchange of conferences and training, specialized in product, image, and destination development.

Likewise, the support to carry out commercial events or roadshows in Yucatán and Jalisco; manage meetings with opinion leaders, businessmen, and major wholesalers from both regions, and design joint packages to promote destinations internationally.



Before the Secretaries of Tourism of Yucatán and Jalisco, Michelle Fridman and Claudia Vanessa Pérez Lamas, in that order, it was indicated that these strategies are intended to promote, encourage and consolidate tourism in the two states.

Fridman Hirsch, indicated that “part of the Tianguis and the recovery of tourism are the alliances that we can weave, therefore, with this joint promotion between Yucatan and Jalisco, today, they are sister states and we endorse, together with our Governors, the intention of work and promote ourselves together to recover the sector ”.

