Tampa Bay’s superstar Randy Arozarena arrested in Merida, Yucatan

On Tuesday, November 24, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena was arrested in Mexico’s Mérida, Yucatan for a situation involving an apparent custody dispute, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth Award for the Most Valuable Player in the postseason.
The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Tuesday that Arozarena was detained ”for problems relating to his ex-partner.” The office did not explain what those problems were, but video posted on social media suggested it may have involved a dispute over a child.
He has not been formally charged yet. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.
”We are aware of reports that Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico,” the Rays said in a brief statement. ”We are gathering more information on this situation, and we have no further comment at this time.”
Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer yet.
Local media reported that Arozarena married a Colombian woman earlier this month in Merida, the Yucatan state capital.
He hit .377 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 20 postseason games for Tampa Bay.
Source: Yahoo News
