Yucatan is ready for the June 6 election

Eight vehicles loaded with electoral documentation and material started this morning began the delivery of electoral packages to the 106 Municipal Electoral Councils and 15 District Electoral Councils in Yucatan.

Authorities of the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute gave the starting signal for the vehicles that, escorted by elements of the Ministry of Public Security, transport more than three million 600 thousand electoral ballots, screens, ballot boxes, working minutes, tally sheets, and all the documentation that is used in the polls for the state elections on June 6.

The Executive Secretary, Hidalgo Victoria Maldonado, reported that the documentation and materials will be delivered today at the Electoral Councils, and from the first minute on Monday they will be placed under the protection of the presidents of the polling stations with the accompaniment of the Assistant Trainers. Local Electoral.

