Yucatan is ready for the June 6 election

Eight vehicles loaded with electoral documentation and material started this morning began the delivery of electoral packages to the 106 Municipal Electoral Councils and 15 District Electoral Councils in Yucatan.
Authorities of the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute gave the starting signal for the vehicles that, escorted by elements of the Ministry of Public Security, transport more than three million 600 thousand electoral ballots, screens, ballot boxes, working minutes, tally sheets, and all the documentation that is used in the polls for the state elections on June 6.
The Executive Secretary, Hidalgo Victoria Maldonado, reported that the documentation and materials will be delivered today at the Electoral Councils, and from the first minute on Monday they will be placed under the protection of the presidents of the polling stations with the accompaniment of the Assistant Trainers. Local Electoral.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
This is how the wagons of the Maya Train will look like
The Maya Train will offer three.
-
2-year-old girl accidentally ingests Muriatic Acid at Centenario Zoo bathroom
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 29, 2021).- A.
-
Young Yucatecan invents Maya-speaking robot that detects Covid-19
Govrnor Mauricio Vila visits a young.
-
Three arrested in anti-drug operation in western Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 29, 2021).- Three.
-
100 new Covid cases registered in Merida in the last 24 hours
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- The report this Wednesday,.
-
UADY professor accused of treating religious topics during Maya Culture class
Mérida, Yucatàn, (May 26, 2021).- Through.
-
Man is found dead inside his car in Francisco de Montejo neighborhood
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 26, 2021).- A.
-
Yucatecan Youtuber yells insults to Mauricio Vila in live broadcast
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 25, 2021).- A.
-
Roof of ‘Fantasías Miguel’ store collapses in downtown Mérida
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 25, 2021).- Around.
-
Mexico follows a steady decline recording lowest Covid death toll in a year
Mexico’s health ministry on Sunday registered.
Leave a Comment