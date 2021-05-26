Cancun Shuttles, a solution for solo-travelers getting to Yucatan towns

The resumption of activities at Cancun Airport and the progressive tourism recovery in the south of Mexico has increased the demand for transportation services. Travelers bound for Tulum, Playa del Carmen, and Cancun will be able to get a new option, Cancun Shuttles, a shared transfer service fulfilling the current hygiene and quality standards.

This new shared Cancun Shuttle service modality is offered by an industry-leading local company of tourist transportation in Cancun that could facilitate and maximize the arrival of visitors to Yucatan.

As the service gets popular, more destinations in Yucatan and surroundings will be visited, allowing visitors to discover the current cultural environment and the old Mayan civilizations through Mayan villages and archaeological zones.

Mérida is potentially the Yucatecan city with the most visitors from Quintana Roo, thanks to its relaxing and quiet atmosphere that “The white city” offers and the wide variety of accommodations in the area. The outlook is reasonably positive if we consider the large number of travelers arriving in Quintana Roo who are planning to visit the Yucatan Peninsula. In this way, the possibilities of increasing tourism in the area are high.

Since Quintana Roo is for a specific type of tourist who prefers a luxury lifestyle, many other travelers opt for more authentic travel experiences. Yucatan is perfect for those who want to explore the depths of culture, from its roots to its current daily life. This type of solo travelers will love to delve into Mexican culture and ancient Mayan vestiges while they meet a warm and beautiful place; fortunately, Yucatan has richness in every corner, from its wonderful nature to its old Mayan practices to learn from, impressive Mayan ruins and peculiar gastronomy. Yucatan is also home to incredible cenotes, very popular sinkholes located in the deepest part of the Mayan Jungle, where you can swim into clear and blue waters.

As Yucatan, Quintana Roo offers fantastic places for visiting, including Cancun, one of the most famous cities in the area, very well known for its amazing beaches and lavish resorts. Taking a flight to Cancun is a great deal since it’s near the most iconic destinations in the Riviera Maya, and it will be very easy to get to different places from there. Using Cancun Shuttles, you will travel to Cancun Surroundings like Playa del Carmen or Puerto Morelos, located less than one hour from Cancun Airport. These destinations are full of eco-parks, beaches, cenotes, and adventurous places to discover.

A shuttle could be an excellent option for solo travelers. It will be cheaper, safe, and accessible. You will be able to reach destinations near Cancun. Getting a shuttle is also suitable for couples and will still be more affordable than booking a private service. Now you know another easy way to get to your destination from Cancun Airport.

For now, Cancun Shuttles bets on near destinations given the still-existing caution that travelers have regarding confined spaces with people from other countries. The truth is that, as has been demonstrated with the flights, as long as the sanitary measures are adequately complied with, the risk of contagion is minimal, almost non-existent.







