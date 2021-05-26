Shooting in Chetumal, Quintana Roo (VIDEO)

Two men on a motorcycle open fire against a moving car.

Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (May 26, 2021).- Hitmen aboard a motorcycle staged a shootout in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, on streets of the 8 de Octubre neighborhood.

According to preliminary information, the events occurred on Thursday, May 25 around 12 noon.

Witnesses said that the hitmen who were traveling on a motorcycle fired at a white Chevrolet Spark compact car, they recorded the moment with their cellphones.

Experts from the State Attorney General’s Office arrived at the scene to begin collecting evidence to find those responsible for the events.

Public Security agents found at least 5 shell casings scattered on the pavement.

Chetumal, Quintana Roo: This is how an armed attack occurred, hitmen on motorcycles fired in broad daylight. De Peso Twitter

The city of Chetumal used to be very quiet, but crime rates have increased significantly lately.

