Shooting in Chetumal, Quintana Roo (VIDEO)

Two men on a motorcycle open fire against a moving car.
Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (May 26, 2021).- Hitmen aboard a motorcycle staged a shootout in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, on streets of the 8 de Octubre neighborhood.
According to preliminary information, the events occurred on Thursday, May 25 around 12 noon.
Witnesses said that the hitmen who were traveling on a motorcycle fired at a white Chevrolet Spark compact car, they recorded the moment with their cellphones.
Experts from the State Attorney General’s Office arrived at the scene to begin collecting evidence to find those responsible for the events.
Public Security agents found at least 5 shell casings scattered on the pavement.
#Chetumal Así ocurrió ataque armado, sicarios en motocicleta dispararon a plena luz del día. pic.twitter.com/fshwHDyttf— De Peso (@DePeso_) May 26, 2021
Chetumal, Quintana Roo: This is how an armed attack occurred, hitmen on motorcycles fired in broad daylight.De Peso Twitter
The city of Chetumal used to be very quiet, but crime rates have increased significantly lately.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tenants denounce bad construction of houses in Kanasín, Yucatán
Kanasín, Yucatán, (May 26, 2021).- Neighbors of.
-
Environmentalists protect 50 thousand sea turtle eggs in Punta Xen, Campeche
Campeche, Camp., (May 26, 2021).- With.
-
PEMEX assures that Deer Park and Dos Bocas will provide México with fuel self-sufficiency
The director of Pemex, Octavio Romero,.
-
Celia Madero Chan designated new indigenous governor of Campeche
Campeche, Camp., (May 26, 2021).- Campeche.
-
Another candidate murdered, this time in Guanajuato
Guanajuato, Gto., (May 26, 2021).- The.
-
Ex-president Felipe Calderón involved in a minor accident on the 2021 Rally Maya
The former president participates again as.
-
Tianguis Turistico will be held from November 21 to 24, 2021
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 26, 2021).- The.
-
Man is found dead inside his car in Francisco de Montejo neighborhood
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 26, 2021).- A.
-
The Grand Palladium Hotel burns down in Tulum, Quintana Roo (VIDEO)
The Grand Palladium Hotel in the.
-
Romanians crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in recent weeks to seek asylum
ROMA, Texas (Reuters) – Among the.
Leave a Comment