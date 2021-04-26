Yucatán increases its air connectivity with the United States

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 26, 2021).- Starting next May, Yucatán will increase its air connectivity by increasing the frequency of the Houston-Mérida air route, an action that will help boost the reactivation of the tourism sector and, with it, the state economy.

Following the instruction of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, in November 2020, the Secretary of Tourism Development of the state (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman Hirsch, together with authorities from Grupo Asur and the airline’s representative, gave the official announcement of the arrival of the new international route Houston – Mérida operated by United Airlines, which was added as one more offer for the United States market to Yucatan.

The agency explained that, during a meeting with the airline, it was reported that thanks to the excellent occupancy rates, as of May 7 this route will have a daily flight and temporarily from June 3 to June 7 September of the present, this will increase to two daily flights, one in the morning at 8:15 a.m. and the second at 3:05 p.m.

The initial reactivation of this route to the International Airport of the City of Mérida “Manuel Crescencio Rejón” occurred on December 1 of last year in an aircraft with 166 seats and that would have four weekly flights, with almost 1,500 seats, 2020 closed with an increase to 2,490 available seats.

It should be noted that, since the Yucatan Economic Reactivation Plan began up to date, international air connectivity has recovered by 75%, while national connectivity exceeds 61% of the levels prior to the Covid pandemic -19.

It is important to remember that, in January of this year, United Airlines was one of the airlines that joined the Yucatan Good Health Practices certification, homologating its protocols with those implemented by Sefotur to reinforce the generation of health bubbles, making Yucatan a place with the highest quality standards in biosafety, raising the degree of tranquility regarding the health care of visitors and locals as a priority for the authorities and the tourism sector in the region.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments