MORENA’s Saúl Huerta accumulates three complaints of sexual abuse

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (April 26, 2021).- During the Ciro Gómez Leyva news program, a new testimony of a 20-year-old man was released, who denounced that Morena`s representative Benjamin Saúl Huerta sexually assaulted him, with which the Mexican politician accumulates three accusations of sexual abuse against him.

The young man said that the events occurred when he was 17 years old and he met the legislator in San Francisco Totimehuacán, Puebla, after which he summoned him to his office in the city, offered him a job, and eventually when they went to a Temazcal one day, Huerta started to touch him inappropriately.

Huerta, a member of the Morena political party, was arrested last Wednesday, April 21, accused of abusing a 15-year-old boy, but he was released hours later, because as a representative he has a special jurisdiction, although the scandal caused him to quit and give up his possibility of re-election.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, condemned the sexual abuse and agreed that Huerta should renounce the jurisdiction to face the accusations.

