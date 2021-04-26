MORENA’s Saúl Huerta accumulates three complaints of sexual abuse

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (April 26, 2021).- During the Ciro Gómez Leyva news program, a new testimony of a 20-year-old man was released, who denounced that Morena`s representative Benjamin Saúl Huerta sexually assaulted him, with which the Mexican politician accumulates three accusations of sexual abuse against him.
The young man said that the events occurred when he was 17 years old and he met the legislator in San Francisco Totimehuacán, Puebla, after which he summoned him to his office in the city, offered him a job, and eventually when they went to a Temazcal one day, Huerta started to touch him inappropriately.
Huerta, a member of the Morena political party, was arrested last Wednesday, April 21, accused of abusing a 15-year-old boy, but he was released hours later, because as a representative he has a special jurisdiction, although the scandal caused him to quit and give up his possibility of re-election.
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, condemned the sexual abuse and agreed that Huerta should renounce the jurisdiction to face the accusations.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatán increases its air connectivity with the United States
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 26, 2021).- Starting.
-
Saudi Arabia shows interest in establishing an exchange with Yucatan
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (April 26, 2021).-.
-
Pandemic has affected tourism 18 times more than the 2008 financial crisis: WTTC
Cancun, Q.R. — The covid-19 pandemic.
-
Mother and daughter resulted injured after a wall fell on them
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (April 26, 2021).- The.
-
The militarization of borders and mass deportations increase the dangers for migrants
The testimonies collected by MSF in.
-
Tesla’s fourth car dealership in Mexico is based in Merida, Yucatan
As you know our Peninsula continues.
-
Kidnapping and execution of a Yucatecan businessman in Cancun
In social networks, a photo of.
-
NGO reports that AMLO lies up to 80 times in each morning conference
According to the report, the president.
-
Is President López Obrador destroying Mexico?
Mexico to find out if López.
-
Kamala Harris’ border mission should be a Mexico mission too
The Biden administration should avoid the.
Leave a Comment