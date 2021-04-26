Saudi Arabia shows interest in establishing an exchange with Yucatan

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (April 26, 2021).- Yucatecan Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a working meeting with the Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Aqeel Al-Khateeb, and the ambassador of that country in Mexico, Haitham Bin Hassan Al-Malik, who expressed the interest of that Arab nation in establishing a tourist, commercial and cultural exchange with the state of Yucatan.

As part of his schedule of activities in the framework of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Summit held in Cancun, Quintana Roo, the Governor spoke with the minister, who is visiting Mexico for the first time, and the Saudi ambassador, who expressed the intention of the Government of their country to strengthen ties of friendship with Yucatan in the area of ​​tourism development, but also business and preservation of culture.

After Vila Dosal presented, together with the head of the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman, the main attractions of the state, as well as the health measures and protocols that have been implemented to make Yucatan an ideal and safe tourist destination, the Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia was very interested in knowing more about the state and development that the tourism industry has had, especially about the successful models that have been implemented, which could be replicated in the Middle Eastern nation.

As a result of that meeting, the Saudi ambassador promised to visit Yucatán in the near future to see for himself the tourist attractions that Yucatán has to offer, such as cenotes, haciendas, and archaeological sites, as well as everything that has to do with the Maya Culture.

Likewise, a proposal was made to establish ties through the numerous foundations that Saudi Arabia has to develop rural tourism issues, since they were very interested in the culture and preservation of the Mayan communities.

Finally, the Governor and the representatives of Saudi Arabia agreed to continue exploring issues that lead to possible agreements for the exchange of promotion, experiences and culture, but also in other fields such as industrial, services and trade.

The meeting was also attended by the director of the Sefotur Technical Secretariat, Raúl Paz Noriega.

