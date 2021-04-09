Subject is trapped in the middle of two narrow walls in Paseo de Montejo

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 09, 2021).- Yesterday night a man was lucky that someone heard his screams and asked for support to get him out of the tremendous mess he had gotten into a few meters from Paseo de Montejo in Mérida.
What happened was that a 51-year-old person, when he was trying to rest in a space that divides the Escuela Modelo and the wall of the Walmart in Paseo de Montejo, fell into the void between a wall and a wire mesh and could no longer move to get out.
Then he began to scream for help. Luckily it didn’t happen on a nightly schedule, when perhaps no one would have noticed.
The campus watchman, who did manage to hear his laments, approached and when he saw that he could not help him to get out, he asked for support to the emergency numbers.
Videotaped rescue
Police, firefighters and paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the site, who rescued him without causing harm and transferred him to a hospital to be evaluated.
The corporation shared a video about the rescue, in which the man is observed complaining of severe pain in his arm, and a backpack is also seen to one side.
The identity of the person rescued is unknown and everything seems to indicate that he did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
