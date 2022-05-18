Difficult decision: Ambassador of Mexico in Canada resigns from his position

Juan José Gómez Camacho, Mexico’s ambassador to Canada, resigned from his post to venture into the world of education, as he will now work at Johns Hopkins University.
In a letter addressed to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Gómez Camacho announced his resignation as Mexican ambassador to Canada, which he had held since 2019.
In the letter, the official thanked the opportunity to assume the position, adding that it was an honor to be the representative of Mexico in the North American country.
He also stressed that the decision to leave office was not easy or quick, since for more than 30 years the Mexican Foreign Ministry has been his home and the Mexican Foreign Service (SEM), his family.
“It has not been a decision, neither easy nor quick. After all, for more than three decades the Foreign Ministry has been my home and the Foreign Service, my family (…) However, after long reflections on life and my loved ones, I think it is time to explore other paths” reads the letter.
Juan Jose Gomez’s career
In March 2019, Juan José Gómez Camacho began his position as an ambassador of Mexico to Canada and Mexico to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the UN.
He graduated from the Universidad Iberoamericana in the Faculty of Law and has a master’s degree in International Law from Georgetown University in Washington.
According to the information, the Mexican diplomat will be a lecturer and professor at the university in Baltimore, Maryland (United States).
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
