Yucatan weather for the weekend: scattered showers and cool breeze

Meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma issued his weather forecast for Yucatan, which states that this Friday, December 9, there will be a cool atmosphere at dawn and at night, as well as a hot atmosphere at midday and scattered light rains.
According to the forecast, the entrance of tropical maritime air will originate clouds and scattered rains in the Yucatan Peninsula, as well as a hot and sultry atmosphere during midday and in the afternoon, and a cool atmosphere during the early morning.
Regarding temperature changes, maximum temperatures are expected between 31 to 34 degrees Celsius, minimum temperatures between 15 to 21 degrees Celsius and east-northeast winds, with wind gusts of 10 to 35 kilometers per hour.
On the other hand, Civil Protection of Merida informed that on Friday 9, clear skies are forecast, with temperatures between 26 to 32 degrees Celsius, minimum temperatures between 19 to 22 degrees Celsius and winds in an east-northeast direction with wind gusts of 10 to 35 kilometers per hour.
On the other hand, in Progreso a partially cloudy sky is forecast, with temperatures between 28 to 22 degrees Celsius and winds in a northeasterly direction with wind gusts of 24 to 41 kilometers per hour.
In Valladolid, rainfall of 0.5 mm is expected, with temperatures between 30 to 19 degrees Celsius and winds in an easterly direction, with wind gusts of 14 to 35 kilometers per hour.
In Tizimín, partly cloudy skies are forecast, with temperatures between 31 to 20 degrees Celsius and winds in a northeasterly direction with wind gusts of 16 to 34 kilometers per hour.
It is worth mentioning that weather conditions in Yucatan will continue to be stable in the coming days.
TYT Newsroom
