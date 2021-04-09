Merida firefighters put out a fire in downtown Merida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (April 9, 2021).- At around 8:30 p.m., the Municipal Police of Mérida and the Ministry of Public Security implemented a special operation on Calle 47 by 50 in the Center of Mérida, to put out a fire.

The municipal units deployed a road operation to avoid traffic accidents, so the residents of the residents of the area could be safe, and allow the maneuvers of the emergency services.

In the same sense, municipal paramedics were deployed to provide care if needed, and the fire department arrived to quell the flames.

Apparently, the property is a carpentry business and no workers were there at the moment of the incident. The emergency services arrived on the scene and were able to put out the fire in a timely manner.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments