FGE and SSP arrested three subjects accused of homicide in Ticul, Yucatan

For the murder of a man, committed last Monday, July 4th, in Ticul, Yucatan, three subjects were arrested on Thursday, July 7th: Juan Diego C. P., Rodolfo Emanuel R. F., and Oscar Ismael U. K.

The victim, M. G. H., a taxi driver, was beaten to death in the site known as Plan Chac.

As soon as the facts were known, agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) attached to the State Investigation Police (PEI), in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), set about clarifying the crime and identifying the suspects.

Based on the evidence provided by agents and prosecutors in the investigation file, a control judge issued the arrest warrant against the three subjects as probable co-authors of the crime of qualified homicide committed as a gang.

From the investigations, it was deduced that the now deceased was alone in his vehicle, a Nissan Aprio that operates as a registered commercial route taxi, when the suspects attacked him with stones, got him out of the car, and continued beating him up until he died.

The three defendants were placed at the disposal of the judge who ordered their arrest.

Unfortunately, these types of violent events are getting more frequent in the state of Yucatan.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments