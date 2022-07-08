FGE and SSP arrested three subjects accused of homicide in Ticul, Yucatan

For the murder of a man, committed last Monday, July 4th, in Ticul, Yucatan, three subjects were arrested on Thursday, July 7th: Juan Diego C. P., Rodolfo Emanuel R. F., and Oscar Ismael U. K.
The victim, M. G. H., a taxi driver, was beaten to death in the site known as Plan Chac.
As soon as the facts were known, agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) attached to the State Investigation Police (PEI), in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), set about clarifying the crime and identifying the suspects.
Based on the evidence provided by agents and prosecutors in the investigation file, a control judge issued the arrest warrant against the three subjects as probable co-authors of the crime of qualified homicide committed as a gang.
From the investigations, it was deduced that the now deceased was alone in his vehicle, a Nissan Aprio that operates as a registered commercial route taxi, when the suspects attacked him with stones, got him out of the car, and continued beating him up until he died.
The three defendants were placed at the disposal of the judge who ordered their arrest.
Unfortunately, these types of violent events are getting more frequent in the state of Yucatan.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Meet “Lady Dunosusa” the Yucatecan shoplifter that has gone viral on social networks
A woman was nicknamed on social.
-
Two allegedly undocumented foreigners were detained by INM staff at the Merida airport
Agents from the National Migration Institute.
-
President Joe Biden will sign to help safeguard women’s access to abortion in the U.S.
U.S. President Joe Biden will sign.
-
Mexican ex-president investigated for unexplained windfall
Former President Enrique Peña Nieto is.
-
Mexico’s annual inflation hits a 21-year high in June
Mexico’s annual inflation accelerated in June.
-
New Merida – Guatemala flight will start operating in August
With a frequency of three weekly.
-
Giant panda Shuan Shuan dies at the Chapultepec Zoo
Shuan Shuan, the oldest giant panda.
-
Aeroméxico leaves 200 passengers stranded for more than four hours at the Merida Airport
200 passengers spent more than four.
-
AMLO to end daylight saving, keep “God’s clock”
Andres Manuel López Obrador submitted a.
-
American actor James Caan dies at 82
James Caan, the legendary actor made.
Leave a Comment