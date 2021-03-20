Restaurants closed in Merida for not complying with protocol against Covid.

Elements of the Secretaries of Health, General Government and Public Safety, as well as the State Civil Protection Coordination have closed several restaurants for not following the COVID-19 protocols.



MÉRIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The State Government personnel closed a Japanese food restaurant and two other restaurant-bars located in Yucatan’s capital city to fail to comply with protocols sanitary measures in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic; they could be fined up to 180,000 pesos.



Elements of the Secretaries of Health (SSY), General Government (SGG) and Public Safety (SSP), as well as the State Civil Protection Coordination (Procivy), visited the restaurant TOKIO 07, in Altabrisa, and the restaurant-bars La Perdida Bar, in San Ramón Norte, and McCarthy’s Irish Pub in the housing complex Ciudad Caucel, where they corroborated that they did not comply with the corresponding sanitary measures. For that reason, they proceeded to place the closure seals.



In the three establishments, the state elements informed the managers of the places that, due to these irregularities, the business could receive a fine of up to 180,000 pesos.



More establishments closed

It should be recalled that a few days ago, State Government personnel also closed the restaurants’ El Puente in the port of Chabihau and Mi Viejo Molino in Plaza Dorada in Merida; as well as the Starbucks coffee shop and the Mumuso store, both in the shopping plaza La Isla in the Yucatecan capital, for not complying with health regulations.

