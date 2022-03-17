Woman and her son die in an accident in Celestún, Yucatán

The woman was traveling as a passenger with her son on a motorcycle that was hit by a compact car.
(TYT) Celestún, Yucatán, (March 16th, 2022).- Mrs. María Balam Novelo, 44, died in a tragic accident at the health center of this coastal municipality, after being hit by a car while she was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle.
The driver of the car, identified as the director of the Celestun Public Secondary School, had to be rescued by the municipal police.
The fatal mishap occurred on the corner of Calle 8th and Calle 19th, of this port when José Landero M., 42, was driving his car, under the influence of alcohol, and apparently, due to his condition, ended up violently ramming the motorcycle in which Juan Antonio Canul Balam, 20 years old was riding with his mother Reyna María Balam Novelo, 44 years old, as a passenger.
Both were rushed to the health center, but when the community found out that Doña “Mari” had died, they wanted to lynch the school director who had to be rescued by the police and taken to the local Comandancia to guard him. Then, the man was taken to Hunucmá to the FGE office where he was consigned and place under the custody of the FGE.
At the health center, the SEMEFO forensics experts arrived to take the body of Doña Mari to practice the autopsy.
Doña Mari’s death caused a stir in the port, as she was a beloved and highly valued citizen.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
Leave a Comment