Querreke organizes the First Yucatecan Craft Beer Festival in Merida

Querreke gastro bar organizes the 1st. Yucatecan Craft Beer Festival – “El Querreke Cervecero”, aiming to support the Yucatecan brewers affected after an economic paralysis due to the pandemic in the beer industry, in order to promote and drive the economic reactivation of the industry that was affected during this contingency by uniting important craft beer brands in Yucatan, giving them a space for exhibition, commercialization, and sale, offering its visitors a variety of Yucatecan brands in the same place, promoting the beer culture in Mexico, with responsible and moderate consumption.

The event will feature the participation of 12 Yucatecan breweries offering an experience of entertainment and post-quarantine distraction, linked to a cultural experience where the customer will feel relaxed and comfortable in a cozy and safe atmosphere.

The 1st. Yucatecan Craft Beer Festival is already ongoing from October 22 to November 15 of this year, in its two restaurants: Querreke Paseo 60 and Querreke City Center.

Every week attendees will be able to enjoy Pairing Dinners, an artistic photography gallery, and much more …

This festival invites you to learn more about: The true art of Yucatecan Craft Beer. Dynamics and dates of our events:

Exhibition of 12 Yucatecan breweries, on October 22 and 29, November 5 and 12, with hours from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Including tastings, pairings and talks led by a beer sommelier “

3 x 2 promotion in all Yucatecan craft beers throughout the festival.

Photography Contest: The Art of Beer in Yucatán.

Food pairing, with the participation of our resident and guest chefs.

Collaboration with El Festival 4 Estaciones Online, as part of the on-site activities with broadcasts on Thursday 22, Friday 23, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 October at www.festival4estaciones.online

Sale of t-shirts during the event, where the proceeds will be used for the benefit of the AC Building Smiles.

The cost of the Thursday pairing tasting package is $ 295.00 ( 15 USD approximatelly)

Reservations: Querreke Paseo 60, cel: 9992777548 – Querreke City Center, cel: 9993359833

Follow them on social networks: Facebook: Querreke Mx

Instagram: QuerrekeMx or visit: www.querreke.mx

Visitors will enjoy a safe and properly sanitized space, all hygiene and health safety measures will be applied in the two branches taking care of the health of all attendees. QuerrekeMx is waiting for you.

