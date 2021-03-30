Pets: How to keep them distracted and calm at home during quarantine?

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 30, 2021).- In many homes, pets are one more member of the family and, like their humans, they often feel upset or uncomfortable by stressful situations, such as quarantine or confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The health, diet, and well-being of our dogs or cats also matter, especially in these moments where their routine has also been affected.

It is for this reason that Katherine Núñez, Superzoo Veterinarian, offers some recommendations so that these furry friends do not feel bad during this time.

What are these recommendations?

Go out for a walk in open places

Being locked up all day is usually boring for humans and it is also boring for pets. It is for this reason that it is recommended to take your pet out to a square or a park.

In case of having any fear of catching Covid-19, the ideal is that as a precautionary measure avoid direct contact with another pet and its owner. Another important recommendation is to wash your hands very well when you get home after the walk.

Leave entertaining toys at home

If they spend all day in the apartment or in the house, a good idea, for example, for the dogs, is to leave them some fun toy like the Kong, a ball where a treat is inserted and the dog must try to get it. Regardless of the toy, it is important to disinfect it before pets use it.

Maintain its hygiene

Keeping the coat of our dogs and cats clean is a super important factor in the health of the pet. In addition, it is necessary to be careful because the coronavirus could remain in the fur and infect someone.

Given this, it is important to disinfect the place where the dog or cat was playing, ventilate the house very well and wash your hands before and after handling the pet. If the owner is diagnosed with Covid-19, care must be left to a third party in another home.

We hope that both you and your pet enjoy these recommendations.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







