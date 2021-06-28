Vaccination dates and logistics announced for people over 30 years old in Mérida

From Tuesday, June 29 to Sunday, July 4, the application of first doses against the Coronavirus will be carried out in Mérida to people between 30 and 39 years old.

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 28, 2021).- The State Government, the Mérida City Council, and the Ministry of Welfare reported that this process will be carried out in 2 macro-centers and 6 vaccination modules strategically distributed in the city. The application of the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine to people between 30 and 39 years old in Mérida will take place from Tuesday, June 29 to Sunday, July 4.

The state, federal and municipal authorities reported that the vaccination points will be maintained, which are the 2 macro-centers and 6 modules strategically distributed in the city, as well as the schedule from 8:00 in the morning to 6:00 in the afternoon, so they invited the population to go to the vaccination center on the day assigned to them to avoid crowds and take care of everyone’s health.

It should be noted that the first doses that will be applied to that age group will be from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, after this day enough vaccines arrived in the state to cover that sector of the population.

According to the schedule, the application of the first dose to people between 30 and 39 years will be carried out as follows:

Tuesday, June 29, those who were born in the months of January and February will be vaccinated.

Wednesday, June 30th to March and April.

Thursday, July 1st to May and June.

Friday, July 2nd to those who meet in July and August.

Saturday, July 3rd to September and October.

Sunday, July 4th to November and December.

The spaces enabled to carry out this task are:

The Technological Institute of Mérida (ITM).

The vaccination macro centers set up in the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center and the Multigimansio “Socorro Cerón” of the Kukulcán Sports Unit.

The Regional Military Hospital of Specialties (HMRE).

The Higher School of Arts of Yucatán (ESAY).

The Villa Palmira Sports Unit.

The 11th Infantry Battalion of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) in Calle 42 Sur

The Military Air Base Number 8.

It should be remembered that the macro center or vaccination module that corresponds to them will be based on their Postal Code, which will be distributed as follows:

In the North and West Zone:

The Technological Institute of Mérida corresponds to the Postal Codes: 97059, 97080, 97088, 97100, 97107, 97108, 97109, 97118, 97120, 97125, 97128, 97129, 97136, 97137, 97139, 97140, 97145, 97146, 97148, 97150, 97155, 97158, 97159, 97209.

To the Macrocenter of the Siglo XXI Convention Center: 97050, 97110, 97113, 97114, 97115, 97116, 97117, 97119, 97127, 97130, 97133, 97134, 97135, 97138, 97142, 97143, 97144, 97147, 97149, 97156, 97200 , 97203, 97204, 97205, 97206, 97208, 97210, 97215, 97219, 97238, 97300, 97302, 97303, 97304, 97305, 97306, 97307, 97308, 97309 and 97314, 97070, 97207, 97217, 97218, 97220, 97207, 97217, 97218, 97220 , 97227, 97229, 97239, 97245, 97246, 97312.

In the East Zone:

To the Macrocenter of the “Socorro Cerón” Multigym of the Kukulcán Sports Unit: 97157, 97160, 97165, 97166, 97167, 97168, 97169, 97170, 97173, 97174, 97175, 97176, 97177, 97178, 97179, 97180, 97189, 97190, 97195, 97196, 97197, 97198, 97199, 97279, 97286, 97287, 97289, 97310.

In the downtown area:

To the Regional Military Hospital of Specialties (HMRE): 97000 from calle 60 towards west, 97060, 97068, 97069, 97089, 97225, 97230, 97237, 97240, 97248, 97249.

To ESAY: 97000 from calle 60 towards the east, 97098, 97099 and 97247.

In the South Zone:

To the Villa Palmira Sports Unit: 97003, 97250, 97255, 97256, 97258, 97259, 97260, 97267, 97268, 97269, 97270, 97277, 97278, 97280, 97284, 97288, 97296.

To the 11th Infantry Battalion of the Sedena: 97285, 97315 and 97316.

To the Military Air Base Number 8: 97290, 97295, 97297, 97298 and 97299.

The following is recommended to the population:

Identify the day and place where it corresponds to get vaccinated.

If you get a text message, respect the instructions.

It is not necessary to arrive hours in advance.

Take medications as usual.

Take food before going to the appointment.

Wear comfortable, short-sleeved clothing.

