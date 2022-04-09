The number of visits to archaeological sites in Quintana Roo drastically decreases

The 11 archaeological sites open to the public in Quintana Roo closed last month with a significant drop in the number of visitors who came to enjoy the cultural remains in the different municipalities.

According to the figures released by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the month of March ended with 49 thousand 312 visits, in contrast to the 157 thousand 886 of the month of February, which is less than a third part.

Based on those numbers that the Institute published on its official website, it represents a 68% decrease in visitors.

Most of the people who support this type of cultural tourism in Quintana Roo were of foreign nationality, with a total of 36 thousand 176, against 13 thousand 136 of Mexican nationality, mainly from other cities and states of the country, who took advantage of days off or weekends for recreation.

The site with the highest number of visitors was Chacchoben, with a total of 17,402 and which accounted for 38.79% of the entire market.

Tour operators from the southern area of ​​Quintana Roo, specifically from Mahahual, municipality of Othón P. Blanco, highlighted that despite the fact that the number of visitors to Chacchoben was less than last month when there were 19,528, it was still a good season.

Because in any case, they were able to obtain sufficient income from the arrival of the cruise ships, mainly, in which international travelers requested the transfer service to the archaeological ruins to meet them and take that experience.

And it is that the rates that are had, in foreign currency like the dollar, for the most part, the income for the carriers, those who do the tours, are from 30 to 50 dollars on average, and they are quite good for the expenses that are they have for operability.

The information revealed by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography reveals that the archaeological site of Tulum had no records last month, and therefore had no contribution to the result.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments