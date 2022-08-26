Mauricio Vila inaugurates the third Woodgenix plant in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yuc., August 25, 2022.- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated the new Woodgenix plant in San Bernardino, in the municipality of Seyé, a factory that will be dedicated to the production of wood veneer and which is the third factory of this company that starts operations in Yucatan in the last three years.
“Today we are very happy to be here, at the inauguration of the third Woodgenix plant and today this is possible thanks to some main factors, such as the high quality of the workmanship of the Yucatecans, but this is also because in Yucatan there is a security environment”, said the governor.
He stressed that the arrival of this type of company is the result of the work that his government has done by going out to look for investments and companies. “This is how we have gone to China, Italy, Germany, France, Poland, Spain, and the United States because if we do not promote ourselves and do not talk about the great benefits, the jobs that are needed, they will not arrive.”
Yinan Li, president of the Board of Directors of Woodgenix, said that the third plant project began a year ago with the purchase of 8.5 hectares of land in Seyé and after several months of work, a production area of 9 thousand square meters and an outdoor production area of 20 thousand square meters was achieved.
He announced that the company he represents plans to build a fourth new factory of 35 thousand square meters in 2023, although he did not specify in which Yucatecan municipality and mentioned that in this new factory there are more than 700 employees who are not only from Seyé but also from Hocabá, Hoctún, Huhí, Izamal, Sanahcat, Tahmek, Tixkokob, Tixpéual, and Xocchel.
Finally, he thanked Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal for establishing a safe and stable environment for the optimal development of foreign investments. “We hope to continue developing with his help,” Yinan Li concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan is a worthy representative of the meetings industry in the Americas
In the 12th edition of IBTM.
-
Uman announces second edition of “Expo Plantas Mi Casa”
Following the guidelines of Mayor Gaspar.
-
Spectacular accident in the middle of the Mérida hotel zone
On Thursday, August 25th, a tremendous.
-
Chiles en Nogada Festival, a national gastronomic attraction
Toluca hosts the food pairing of.
-
Layda Sansores declares that Claudia Sheinbaum is her favorite for the 2024 presidential election
On Sunday, August 21, the Mayor.
-
AMLO says: “I am not corrupt and neither is my brother”
On Thursday, August 25, during his.
-
Venezuelans spend months and even years in other countries before arriving in the U.S.
When Mexico imposed a visa requirement.
-
US State Department Urges Americans Not To Travel To These Parts Of Mexico
The U.S. government has issued another.
-
Jared Kushner says he might one day become immortal
Jared Kushner says he’s keeping trim.
-
After two years, the traditional parade will be held again on September 16 in Mérida
The State Government and the Secretary.
Leave a Comment