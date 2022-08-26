Mauricio Vila inaugurates the third Woodgenix plant in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yuc., August 25, 2022.- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated the new Woodgenix plant in San Bernardino, in the municipality of Seyé, a factory that will be dedicated to the production of wood veneer and which is the third factory of this company that starts operations in Yucatan in the last three years.

“Today we are very happy to be here, at the inauguration of the third Woodgenix plant and today this is possible thanks to some main factors, such as the high quality of the workmanship of the Yucatecans, but this is also because in Yucatan there is a security environment”, said the governor.

He stressed that the arrival of this type of company is the result of the work that his government has done by going out to look for investments and companies. “This is how we have gone to China, Italy, Germany, France, Poland, Spain, and the United States because if we do not promote ourselves and do not talk about the great benefits, the jobs that are needed, they will not arrive.”

Yinan Li, president of the Board of Directors of Woodgenix, said that the third plant project began a year ago with the purchase of 8.5 hectares of land in Seyé and after several months of work, a production area of ​​​​9 thousand square meters and an outdoor production area of ​​20 thousand square meters was achieved.

He announced that the company he represents plans to build a fourth new factory of 35 thousand square meters in 2023, although he did not specify in which Yucatecan municipality and mentioned that in this new factory there are more than 700 employees who are not only from Seyé but also from Hocabá, Hoctún, Huhí, Izamal, Sanahcat, Tahmek, Tixkokob, Tixpéual, and Xocchel.

Finally, he thanked Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal for establishing a safe and stable environment for the optimal development of foreign investments. “We hope to continue developing with his help,” Yinan Li concluded.

