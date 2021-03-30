Explore the best city in Mexico (VIDEO)

Merida is known for being one of the most popular cities for expats to call home in Mexico. Merida, the capital city of the Yucatan, is consistently voted one of the top places to live in the world and is also among the safest places to live, not just in Mexico but the world! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
In our latest travel vlog, we explore the town of Merida to get a feel for the city ourselves and see if really is one of the best places to live in Mexico!
Introduction to Merida Mexico Travel Vlog 0:55 Merida slow food market 2:48 Dzibilchaltun 4:09 Mexican street food at Mercado San Bernito 8:27 Merida’s historic center 11:19
Mexico’s Medical tourism (going to the dentist in Mexico) 13:24 Paseo de Montejo 16:54 Is Merida safe? 17:40 Merida Cantina’s 🇲🇽 🚐 Prepare your own trip RVing Mexico with our 70 page RV Mexico Guide: http://eatseerv.com/rvmexico/ Looking for Products From This Video? 🤔 🏍Motorcycle carrier: http://www.MotoTote.com/eatseerv (Get 12% off your own)
