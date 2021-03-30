Mérida is a pioneer as a member of the World Network of Elderly-Friendly Cities

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 30, 2021).- Mérida has been characterized by the permanent commitment to continue building a humane and responsible society, which ensures the well-being of all its inhabitants, mainly vulnerable groups, said Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.

This morning during the presentation of the Strategic Plan of Mérida for an age-friendly city and announcing the adhesion to the Network of Cities and Communities Friendly with the Elderly of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Councilor remarked that with this union, the city is reaffirmed as a reference in attention to this sector.

“Being part of the network will undoubtedly contribute to offering older people more opportunities to enjoy a better quality of life and enjoyable spaces with the attention they deserve,” he said.

The representative of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in Mexico, Cristian Morales Fuhrimann, emphasized that for these institutions, joining Mérida in this effort is particularly important because of the Mayor’s commitment to the health and well-being of the elderly, who are the ones who have made an effort so that today we can enjoy what we have.

—Mérida, by being part of this initiative, is part of a global network that seeks to inspire change by showing what can be done and how it can be done, and that allows connecting cities and communities around the world to facilitate the exchange of information, knowledge, and experiences, as well as helping to find solutions, suitable and innovative — he said.

Mérida is positioned as the spearhead of Mexican cities that seek to be friendly with the elderly and that put their right at the center of their concerns, he added.

Morales Fuhrimann mentioned that the advantages of being a member of this Network include: access to information shared with a global community, support from a global network of affiliates committed to promoting elder-friendly environments, recognition of the visibility of the network activities for your seniors, and opportunities for collaboration in different projects.

Also present at the event were Dr. Eliette Valladares, international advisor on family and life course of the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization in Mexico, and Susy Pasos Alpuche, director of the Municipal DIF.

Barrera Concha pointed out that the elaboration of the Strategic Plan of Merida for a Friendly City with the Elderly seeks to generate respectful, harmonious, and compatible environments for this sector of the population.

—With the presentation of this strategic plan, the people of Merida have taken a new step that will take us towards better scenarios, always favoring the human aspect and the quality of life of all of us who live in this land of effort and hope”, he said.

He reported that as part of the commitment to the elderly, the City Council promotes a series of actions and programs that are for their benefit, such as the Center for Attention to the Elderly (CAAM), the 20 Clubs integrated into neighborhoods of Mérida and the construction of the Elderly Care Center “Harmony”.

In addition, during the health contingency, pantries are delivered to the register of 2,000 members of the Municipal DIF who receive these basic food and hygiene products monthly at their homes.

For his part, the director of the Municipal Planning Institute of Mérida (IMPLAN), Edgardo Bolio Arceo, explained that the preparation of the Strategic Plan of Mérida for a City Friendly to the Elderly included three stages: preparatory, diagnosis, and development, during the technical team, gathered documentary information, organized workshops and focus groups, prepared surveys, and interviews, in order to enrich and validate the results.



Likewise, he indicated that to achieve the objectives of well-being, accessibility, security, inclusion, participation, and equity, this Plan develops strategic lines and actions that are aligned. It also lays the foundation for the development of the action plan.

Source: Yucatán al instante

