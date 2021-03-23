Negative Covid test and paid reservation to enter beaches in Sonora

Hermosillo, Sonora, (March 23, 2021).- Determined by the Ministry of Health, from March 26 to April 11, you must present a negative PCR test for COVID-19 to enter beaches or tourist places in Sonora. The test must have no more than 72 hours of issuance by a laboratory and you will be asked to present the original document, a copy, and a payment receipt.

In addition, in order to visit these tourist sites, it will be necessary for you to verify that you have a lodging reservation or, if you have residence, you will be asked for proof of address.

Enrique Clausen Iberri, Secretary of Health in Sonora, expressed that these measures have been taken to curb the trend towards the rise of COVID-19 in the entity, after an increase in the indicators of positivity and hospital occupation.

“The only way in which the third wave of COVID-19 infections in the state can be prevented and stopped is for the population to comply with health protocols and stay at home as long as possible to pause the trend towards discharge in the epidemiological indicators ”, he pointed out.

Clausen Iberri explained that in recent days, in Sonora there has been an increase in the number of positive cases from 17 percent to 29 percent and hospital occupancy went from 11 percent to 17 percent.

In the “Map Anticipa Sonora”, he said that the northern Mexican state has eight points on the national traffic light, and if it increases one more point, it will return to yellow; Hermosillo and Cajeme are two of the municipalities where the number of cases has increased in relation with the previous week.

Other restrictions that were announced for beaches and tourist sites during Holy Week and Easter Week are: clubs and nightclubs will be closed, restaurants will close at 10:00 p.m., suspension of mass events and sale of alcohol, beach will be closed at the public at 8:00 p.m.

The municipalities in yellow on the Map Anticipa Sonora: closing of activities at 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., the capacity of 50 percent in closed places and 75 percent in terraces or outdoors, social events in closed places only four hours long, 50 percent casinos and clubs with no track and all seated.

Bars and canteens operate as restaurants, mass suspended events, gyms without music, churches and religious centers with 50 percent capacity, restaurants with 75 percent and with face masks, except when eating; finally, only adults in theaters, museums, and cinemas, with 50 percent capacity.

