Yucatecan businessman Raúl Abraham Mafud dies in Houston, Texas

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- The former president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra) both locally and nationally, the Yucatecan businessman Raúl Abraham Mafud, passed away on Tuesday, June 15th, in Houston, Texas at the age of 58.
The businessman was a member of a well-known Yucatecan family of Lebanese origin and died of heart problems.
Son of Asís Abraham Dáguer and Flora Mafud Jorge, Mr. Raúl Abraham also distinguished himself for having been honorary consul of Greece in Yucatán.
He also became president of the San Francisco de Asís Group Council, and he was a consultant to the then Yucatan State Attorney General’s Office (PGR).
The Yucatan Times Newsroom sends its deepest condolensces to his wife Farah Segura Gutiérrez, his children Raúl and Cristina, and his brothers Carlos, Sergio, Ricardo, Roberto, and Javier Abraham.
RIP Mr. Raúl Abraham Mafud.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Doctors ask for a red traffic light in Yucatán; “Government is wasting time”, they point out
Mérida, Yucatán (June 17, 2021).- Public.
-
Sargassum arrival continues along the coast of Quintana Roo
Mahahual, Q.R. — The arrival of.
-
Yucatan State Health Secretariat reports 51% occupancy in public hospitals
The Secretariat of Health of Yucatan.
-
Texas allocates USD 250 million to build its own border wall with Mexico
The Texas governor said they are.
-
The goal of 200 thousand planted trees is exceeded in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- Mauricio.
-
PES political party social networks hacked: Community Manager takes revenge for non-payment
MEXICO, (June 17, 2021).- The Partido.
-
Progreso enables temporary shelters as swamp zone overflows
Progreso, Yucatán, (June 17,2021).- The rains.
-
“Claudette” forms in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- “The.
-
Summer solstice in Chichen-Itzá will take place next Sunday, June 20
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- “Next.
-
Maya Train Project will allocate 849 million pesos for archaeological rescue
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- In.
Leave a Comment