Yucatecan businessman Raúl Abraham Mafud dies in Houston, Texas

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- The former president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra) both locally and nationally, the Yucatecan businessman Raúl Abraham Mafud, passed away on Tuesday, June 15th, in Houston, Texas at the age of 58.

The businessman was a member of a well-known Yucatecan family of Lebanese origin and died of heart problems.

Son of Asís Abraham Dáguer and Flora Mafud Jorge, Mr. Raúl Abraham also distinguished himself for having been honorary consul of Greece in Yucatán.

He also became president of the San Francisco de Asís Group Council, and he was a consultant to the then Yucatan State Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

The Yucatan Times Newsroom sends its deepest condolensces to his wife Farah Segura Gutiérrez, his children Raúl and Cristina, and his brothers Carlos, Sergio, Ricardo, Roberto, and Javier Abraham.

RIP Mr. Raúl Abraham Mafud.

