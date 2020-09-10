From September 17 to 20, the Riviera Maya will host the Rock and Race Hard Rock, which will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel, where an eighth-mile race track was installed for motorsport lovers to race vehicles.

The competition offers various prizes, including a stay at the new Hard Rock Los Cabos.

“We have done something unprecedented and that is to build a race track inside the hotel, the guest does not only have the option to race in the accommodation center but will also be able to drive two of the most iconic cars ever created”, reported Joel Hernández, the commercial partner of Día de Motores magazine.

The cars are a 1965 Shelby Cobra and a 1933 Hot Rod, each car with about 400 horsepower, both made by Factory 5.

“They are very powerful cars but the interesting thing is that we have created a system on this track so that all motorsport lovers, who measure from 1.40 meters in height, can run on this track, and to make it 100 percent safe we ​​do it through a system of rails that guide the car so that it has no major problem in completing the course safely, “explained the organizer of the event in a videoconference with the media.

He stressed that they will apply all health protocols and to avoid crowds, only eight people will participate per race.

Joel Hernández explained that it is a family event, with more than 40 families registered so far and the proceeds will be used to adapt a classroom in the town of Kilometer 50, in the municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas, Quintana Roo.

For the event, Hard Rock launched a package that includes a four-day and three-night stay at the hotel, where participants can enjoy all the all-inclusive amenities, including a water park, the Woodward experience (skateboarding, bicycle, skateboard, or trampolines), as well as the spa.

The general cost is $35,990 pesos ($1,500 USD approx,), and there is an exclusive rate for residents of the Yucatan Peninsula of $24,990 pesos ($1,100 USD approx,).

Those interested can contact the phone 998 321 0314 or consult the Facebook page Rock and Race.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







