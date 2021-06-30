South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem deploys National Guard to U.S-Mexico Border

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced Tuesday that up to 50 of her state’s National Guard troops are being deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The big picture: The deployment to the border is slated to last 30–60 days and will be paid for by a private donation, Noem’s office said. The details of the mission have yet to be finalized.

Between the lines: Abbott has routinely fought with the Biden administration on issues around the U.S.-Mexico border. He and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) recently invoked a compact that allows other governors to send law enforcement resources, according to the Argus Leader.

The governors of Florida, Nebraska and Iowa have also pledged officers.

In May, Abbott issued a directive to deny or discontinue state licenses for facilities that have partnered with the Federal government, potentially forcing the relocation of 4,223 migrant children.

“The Biden administration’s immigration policies are failing Texans, causing a humanitarian crisis in many Texas communities along the border,” Abbot said in the order.

Source: Axios

