South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem deploys National Guard to U.S-Mexico Border

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced Tuesday that up to 50 of her state’s National Guard troops are being deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
The big picture: The deployment to the border is slated to last 30–60 days and will be paid for by a private donation, Noem’s office said. The details of the mission have yet to be finalized.
Between the lines: Abbott has routinely fought with the Biden administration on issues around the U.S.-Mexico border. He and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) recently invoked a compact that allows other governors to send law enforcement resources, according to the Argus Leader.
- The governors of Florida, Nebraska and Iowa have also pledged officers.
In May, Abbott issued a directive to deny or discontinue state licenses for facilities that have partnered with the Federal government, potentially forcing the relocation of 4,223 migrant children.
- “The Biden administration’s immigration policies are failing Texans, causing a humanitarian crisis in many Texas communities along the border,” Abbot said in the order.
Source: Axios
