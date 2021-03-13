Endangered toucan killed with a slingshot in Tizimín

Tizimín, Yucatán, (March 12, 2021).- The user of social networks Mauris F. announced that in the town of San Pedro Juárez in Tizimín, a person or persons acting as strangers attacked a toucan with a string and killed.

“I feel sadness, anger, and helplessness, to see this beautiful bird in danger of extinction, killed by a person or people who do not tempt their hearts to do so, severe punishment for that or those people who have done it, this is truly unforgivable”, Mauris expressed on her post in social media.

It should be noted that right there in Tizimín but in August 2020, agents of the Public Security Secretariat arrested Gener C.G., 52 years old, who was carrying a hidden cardboard box in his vehicle, so they thought he was transporting intoxicating drinks, but it turned out it was a toucan .

It is a monogamous animal and they live in permanent pairs. Photo: (Internet context)

The driver did not have any document that guarantees his legal possession, so the animal was seized, as well as the arrest of the subject, who was consigned to the State Attorney General’s Office to testify before the corresponding authorities.

Also in May 2020, a “trapper bird” from Dzityá , killed a famous toucan northern area of Mérida , who was cared for by neighbors because it was free and looked at the trees in the area.

Characteristics of toucans

Commonly known as toucans, Ranphastids (Ramphastidae), are a family of birds in which there are forty-two different species. They are characterized by having a highly developed and brightly colored bill.

Toucans feed mainly on berries, seeds, fruits, and ripe fruit. Sometimes they do it from insects and other prey such as small lizards, chicks and eggs of other birds, especially during the breeding season.

There are forty-two different species of toucans. (Photo: internet context)

It is a monogamous animal and they live in permanent pairs. During courtship, it is common for these birds to indulge in the game of exchanging sticks and food, throwing or giving it to each other with their beaks.

This species lives in the southeast of Mexico and is considered in danger of extinction, which is why by law it is protected by the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa). Article 420, section IV, of the Federal Penal Code contemplates that the sale or purchase is a crime that is punishable by a penalty of one to nine years in prison and the equivalent of three hundred to three thousand days’ fine.

Source: Sipse

