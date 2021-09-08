Seventeen people, most with COVID-19, die in IMSS hospital in Tula, Hidalgo (VIDEO)

HIDALGO, September 07, 2021, (Reuters) – “Severe flooding led to the deaths of 17 people, most of whom had COVID-19, at a hospital in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo after torrential rains caused the Tula River to burst its banks”, authorities said on Tuesday.
More than 40 other patients in the public hospital in the city of Tula, Hidalgo were evacuated by emergency service workers, and an initial assessment showed about 2,000 houses had flood damage, the Mexican government said in a statement.
Hidalgo Governor Omar Fayad told local media that 15 or 16 out of the 17 fatalities were COVID-19 patients. The media said the deaths occurred when the flooding knocked out the electric power at the hospital.
In pictures shared by Fayad on social media, desperate nurses were pushing beds out of the hospital to try to bring patients to safety. Some nurses were up to their knees in water.
Video footage also showed how intubated patients were moved out into fishing boats.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Twitter urged residents at risk to seek out shelters, areas of higher ground or to go to friends or relatives. “A lot of rain has fallen in the Valley of Mexico and it will keep raining,” he said.
Ha caído mucha agua en todo el Valle de México y seguirá lloviendo. Quienes viven en las zonas bajas, trasládense por lo pronto a albergues o partes altas con familiares o amigos. 2/2— Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) September 7, 2021
Source: Reuters
