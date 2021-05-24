  • Expat Community,
  • Feature,
  • Lifestyle,
  • Travel

    • Expert Tips If You Have A Trip to Mexico

    By on May 24, 2021
    Hotels and service providers close access so that only their clients use the beaches. Photo: (Sipse)

    Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula has a lot going for it. Namely, it’s home to Cancun, Cozumel, and Tulum — with their sandy beaches and beautiful resorts.

    Unfortunately, the rising number of COVID-19 cases means the entire state of Quintana Roo on the Yucatan Peninsula is high-risk orange on the state’s COVID-19 stoplight map.

    With these numbers in mind, Governor Carlos Joaquín wrote on Twitter and posted on other social media on May 14 that, if residents aren’t careful, it is “very probable” that Quintana Roo will switch to maximum-risk red on the state’s stoplight map. If that happens, it would mean “lockdown, closures, and cancellations,” Joaquín wrote. 

    He then added, “We’re facing a very significant risk.”

    We wanted to know what this developing situation means for anyone traveling to — or making plans to travel to — anywhere in Quintana Roo. To get those answers, we consulted with the travel advisors at our partner, SmartFlyer, a full-service luxury travel agency.

    Read on for some practical advice from Michael Holtz, founder and CEO of SmartFlyer.

    Don’t Skip Insurance

    Travel insurance covers unforeseen losses incurred while traveling. Although basic policies typically only cover emergency medical expenses, comprehensive policies may provide coverage for a number of events — most importantly, in these times, unexpected trip cancellation.

    Stay Up-To-Date On Testing Requirements

    From mask mandates to testing requirements, it seems travel requirements are now changing at lightning speed. It may be challenging to stay up-to-date on requirements, but it is vital to do so.

    CLICK HERE TO READ MICHAEL HOLTZ FULL ARTICLE ON TRAVEL AWAITS

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment