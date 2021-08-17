Dead crocodile found floating in the Bacalar lagoon

QUINTANA ROO, (August 17, 2021).- A crocodile of the Crocodylus Moreletti species was found dead floating in the Laguna de los Siete Colores in Bacalar .
The images were shared on the Facebook account of user Jonathan Castro Herrera, who in his publication questioned the causes of the death of the reptile.
According to preliminary information, the man was taking a ride with his family aboard a small boat in the lagoon, when they sighted the dead animal floating in the lagoon.
According to the collective “Carnaval del Maíz”, this is the second case of a dead crocodile in just three months. On June 16, one of these specimens was killed with a firearm, on the shores of the Bacalar lagoon, in the ‘Casas La Fe’ condominium, near the Buenavista town.
This species is listed within the NOM-059-SEMARNAT-2010, under the category of Special Protection.
The Federal Criminal Code indicates in its article 420 section V, that the penalty for injuring or killing a specimen of this species ranges from one to nine years in prison and for the equivalent of three hundred to three thousand units of fine, reports the group in their social networks.
Source: Sipse
