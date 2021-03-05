AMLO says López-Gatell will be back on the job next week

MEXICO CITY (March 5, 2021).- Federal Government officials suffering from Covid-19 are in recovery and out of danger, said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In his usual morning conference, the president said that next week the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, could return to work.

López Obrador clarified that he recommended to his officials that they rest for a while, even if they have already overcome the disease.

However, he indicated that López-Gatell would be returning to the public scene next week .

Was López-Gatell hospitalized twice?

In this sense, AMLO ruled out that the Undersecretary of Health was hospitalized for the second time. due to Covid-19, as it had transpired.

As for the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval ; the Secretary of the Navy, Rafael Ojeda , and the head of the Health Institute for Wellbeing, Juan Ferrer , the president said that he has been in contact with them and they are doing well.

On the other hand, he regretted that although the number of infections and hospitalizations due to Covid-19 in the country has fallen, the number of deaths remains high due to coronavirus.

