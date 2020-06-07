In favor or against – AMLO

“It is good, “they” define themselves—no half measures. Everyone needs to be placed in the right place. Now it is not a time for simulations. You are either conservatives or liberals. There are no half measures.” – AMLO

MEXICO (Agencies) – Lopez Obrador placed a serious statement after a tweet from historian Enrique Krauze backed the governor of Jalisco. The latter claims the Federal Government is behind the violence in Jalisco.

Visibly upset Lopez Obrador said that Mexico is living a moment of definition. Therefore, people are in favor of the transformation of the country or against it.

During his visit to supervise the refurbishment work at the Lázaro Cárdenas refinery in Minatitlán, the president reaffirmed that corruption would not be permitted in Mexico again.

He lashed out at those who, with a veil of intellectualism -refering to Krauze- seek to protect the “regime of privileges” at the expense of the subjugation of the poorest.

“It is good, “they” define themselves—no half measures. Everyone needs to be placed in the right place. Now it is not a time for simulations. You are either conservatives or are liberals. There are no half measures.” AMLO said.

The statements of the federal executive chief come after a tweet from historian Enrique Krauze where he supported the governor of Jalisco. A few days ago, he accused the president of orchestrating virulent demonstrations in Guadalajara over the arrest and death of a Giovanni Lopez in Ixtlahuacan.

El gobernador @EnriqueAlfaroR honra la tradición liberal de Jalisco. También Mariano Otero enfrentó gallardamente el acoso injusto del gobierno. Y pasó a la historia por resistir. — Enrique Krauze (@EnriqueKrauze) June 5, 2020

“We are for honesty and for cleaning Mexico of corruption. We are battling against those who want to maintain the privileges of a few,” said Lopez Obrador.

During his morning conference, AMLO asked Enrique Alfaro, governor of Jalisco, to provide evidence of his accusation and act responsibly. AMLO’s words come as a: “Do as I say and not as I do” since he often accuses others without any evidence.

López Obrador made a supervisory tour of the rehabilitation work at the Lázaro Cárdenas refinery, one of those which had the most investment for its reconfiguration, but which produces the least amount of petrol.

