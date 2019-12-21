Don’t Make These Mistakes When Growing Your Instagram Following

Are you super excited about growing your Instagram following, but a bit concerned that you’re not going to make progress in a reasonable period of time? Are you worried about your growth as a result of mistakes you’ve made in the past?

There are many mistakes lurking, all of which will slow down your progress as an Instagram user. However, keep in mind that everyone makes mistakes every now and again. This is true even of the biggest Instagram influencers who appear to do everything right.

Obtaining more Instagram followers is the primary goal of many people. While the sheer number alone isn’t enough for you to reach your goals, it’ll definitely put you on the right track.

Let’s examine 3 things you when attempting to grow your Instagram followers:

Setting Unrealistic Goals

It goes without saying that you need to set goals if you are going to win big on Instagram. But there is one problem you need to protect against: setting goals that are unrealistic. If you do this, you’re not likely to reach your goals, which makes it much more difficult to stay the course.

You may come to realize that every goal you set is a bit too far fetched. If you’re worried about setting unrealistic goals, start out with those that you know are attainable. Rather than say that you want to gain 1k new followers in a week, set this number at 50.

Doing Everything Yourself

When you’re new to Instagram, you may begin to think that you have to do everything on your own. It’s okay to take on a large portion of the work, but if you bog yourself down with too many tasks you’re likely to regret it in the long run.

Find people who are willing and able to assist you. For example, if you have the budget for it, look into hiring a social media assistant. When it comes to Instagram, this person can snap and edit photos, conduct hashtag research, respond to comments, and take on other tasks that you don’t have time for.

Ignoring the Opportunity to Buy Followers for Social Proof

Organic growth is a big deal, as it doesn’t cost a dime. It takes hard work, but you’re able to grow your follower count without spending any money from your marketing budget. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look into other ideas.

You have the opportunity to buy followers, but you need to take advantage before you can reap the rewards. If you want to go down this path, find a service, like ViralRace, that offers the following:

Competitive pricing

The ability to buy as many followers as you want

Top of the line customer service

High quality, real followers

You don’t want to skimp when buying Instagram followers. Doing so may lead you down a dark path where you only spend money on spam followers that have no real impact.

