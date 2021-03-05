Mérida City Council is committed to female empowerment, mayor says

“To continue building a better society, the empowerment of women and girls is essential, through public policies that prioritize equity, equality, and inclusion”, said Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.

In the framework of the commemoration of International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8, the Mayor chaired this morning a press conference in a virtual format, in which the program of activities on the occasion of the anniversary was announced, which this year will be held under the theme “Everyone for the rights of women.”

“March 8 symbolizes an opportunity to confirm ourselves as a community that recognizes participation, but above all the empowerment of women in all areas of society, whether as mothers or professionals”, the mayor continued.

Before activists in favor of women’s rights, councilors, municipal public officials, and representatives of the media, Barrera Concha reaffirmed his commitment to continue promoting gender equality between women and men from the City Council, as well as reinforcing the work to confront all forms of violence that violate the right to enjoy a family, but above all human life.

“Our government has been close and will continue to join any proposal aimed in particular at women, reiterating that they symbolize a fundamental part of our society. We want to continue working as a city that promotes the common good and gender equality because we all have the right to live and enjoy a city that is humane, generous, and with a balanced environment”, Barrera Concha stated.

In her speech, Dr. Gina Villagómez Valdés, a member of the Network of Women for Parity Democracy, highlighted the Mayor’s work in favor of women’s rights and congratulated him for leading an efficient work team, which since its inception has obtained efficient results in the fight to eradicate gender violence in the municipality.

“This time the program that they present to us is at the forefront, responding to the needs, especially in these difficult moments of the pandemic, it is necessary that both authorities and society are together so that violence in our municipality continues to decrease and women can have more options to be taken care of”, Renan Barrera mentioned.

In that sense, the mayor highlighted that today more than ever women contribute different experiences, perspectives, and skills that have been indispensable in political decisions and laws, making them work better for each and every Merida citizen, and at the same time allowing them to continue with their everyday life in the face of the pandemic.

As City Council, we can only continue to promote and strengthen the exercise of women’s human rights with inclusive public policies that respect gender equality and allow her and her children access to knowledge and the exercise of their rights. human beings as a tool for their empowerment and autonomy, he added.

The Municipal President said that the City Council’s work is in accordance with the 2030 agenda of the United Nations, which among its objectives has sustainable development where gender equality is a fundamental human right.

He also pointed out that in support of domestic workers who work in the municipality, a collaboration agreement was recently signed with the civil organization “Jade Social Proposals and Alternatives to Development”, which will make this work visible with the support of the Municipal Institute of the Woman.

For her part, when presenting the program of activities to be carried out as of this day and throughout the month of March, the director of the Municipal Institute for Women, Fabiola García Magaña, reported that among other actions the “ Women’s Week ”, from March 5 to 14.

The activities of the “Women’s Week” will be carried out with the support of the Directorate of Culture and whose billboard can be consulted through the Facebook page: Mérida es Cultura, he added.

The official said that, in addition to the above, on Monday the 8th the presentation of the Women’s Rights Decalogue will be held at the Women’s Medical Care Center, located at the South headquarters of the Institute (Emiliano Zapata Sur I and II neighborhood ), starting at 9 am.

He indicated that on Thursday, March 11, the conference “Women empowering their leadership” will be held, given by Lic. Guisi J. Alfeo Euán, director of the company Vanguardia D ‘Mujer at the Cultural Center of Mérida “Olimpo” in person and in a format through the Facebook live page at Instituto de la Mujer.

As part of the activities, on Thursday, March 25, from 9 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon, the mobile module of the job bank will remain in the south headquarters of the Institute for Women located at Calle 88-A No. 311 -D between 141 and 143, from the Emiliano Zapata Sur I and II neighborhood.

Finally, she said that on Friday, March 26 at 4:00 p.m. a virtual talk will be held through the digital platform ZOOM, aimed at the diversity of Women. Registrations can be made by e-mail: solicitation@merida.gob.mx

Source: yucatanalminuto

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments