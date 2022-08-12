Two new cases of monkeypox were reported in Yucatan, for which the State Health Secretariat (SSY) reiterates the call to the population to maintain prevention and hygiene measures and the protocols of the federal Health Secretariat are already applied and with what already adds up in total, 9 people infected in the state territory.
The state agency explained that the new cases are two males, 35 and 44 years old, who reside in Mérida. So far both are stable and remain isolated, under treatment and medical surveillance.
Given the new cases, the SSY urges the population to maintain sanitary and healthy distance measures to prevent its spread, since its transmission occurs through close physical contact with injuries, bodily secretions, respiratory droplets, as well as contaminated objects and surfaces.
Similarly, citizens are asked to be aware of the main symptoms of this disease, which are fever and the presence of skin lesions 2 days after the onset of symptoms. These eruptions are very characteristic, due to the presence of liquid or pus with redness on the edge; They are usually larger and more abundant than in the case of chickenpox.
Associated symptoms include headache, muscle pain, chills, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.
In case of skin lesions and any of the related symptoms, people are asked to go to their health center or family doctor to rule out or confirm their case, as well as stay isolated and avoid contact with more people to prevent the disease continues to spread.
The SSY asks the population to remain calm and not lower their guard in sanitary measures, such as the use of face masks, constant hand washing, and a healthy distance to take care of each other.
